  • December 17
  • Secondhand Serenade with The Dangerous Summer and SayWeCanFly
  • 8 p.m. | $35
  • Barnato
Secondhand Serenade at Barnato
“Fall for You,” the band’s earliest single, remains their most impactful: it peaked at number eight and twenty-one on the Billboard Pop 100 and Hot 100 charts, respectively. Found on Facebook event page

Secondhand Serenade, led by singer-songwriter John Vesely, had a strong 2007, fusing acoustic power-pop, piano balladry and the prevailing emo-laden musical trends of the time.

Since then, the band has released four albums under the alliterative moniker. Vesely’s stripped-down set at Barnato will function as a love letter to die-hard fans.

And thanks to The Dangerous Summer and SayWeCanFly, the unplugged vibes will flow all night long. General admission is $35, it’s 21 and up, and doors open at 7 p.m.

— Matt Casas

