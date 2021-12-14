Secondhand Serenade at Barnato

- December 17
- Secondhand Serenade with The Dangerous Summer and SayWeCanFly
- 8 p.m. | $35
- Barnato
Secondhand Serenade, led by singer-songwriter John Vesely, had a strong 2007, fusing acoustic power-pop, piano balladry and the prevailing emo-laden musical trends of the time.
Since then, the band has released four albums under the alliterative moniker. Vesely’s stripped-down set at Barnato will function as a love letter to die-hard fans.
And thanks to The Dangerous Summer and SayWeCanFly, the unplugged vibes will flow all night long. General admission is $35, it’s 21 and up, and doors open at 7 p.m.
— Matt Casas