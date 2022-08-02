Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Musicians Derek Miller and Alexis Krauss formed Sleigh Bells in 2008 after the two met each other by chance at a restaurant where Miller (who needed a singer) worked. Found on event page
  • Sleigh Bells with N3ptune
  • August 9
  • 8 p.m. show | $30-$35
  • Slowdown

*Proof of vaccination or test required

The rescheduled Sleigh Bells/N3ptune tour is finally here. New York noise-pop headliners support their fifth album, “Texis” (2021), with accompaniment from the up-and-coming Denver artist.

Sleigh Bells debuted in 2010. The duo was notable for genre-bending pop production and harsher rock instrumentation. Many argued it was the cutting edge of pop music. Opener N3ptune released their debut album with Rusty Steve entitled “RENAISSANCE” (2021) and is a proudly Queer writer, artist, and all-around performer.

Doors open at 7, with this all-ages show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 that day. Find more information at theslowdown.com/sleigh-bells.

— Matt Casas

