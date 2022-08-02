- Sleigh Bells with N3ptune
- August 9
- 8 p.m. show | $30-$35
- Slowdown
*Proof of vaccination or test required
The rescheduled Sleigh Bells/N3ptune tour is finally here. New York noise-pop headliners support their fifth album, “Texis” (2021), with accompaniment from the up-and-coming Denver artist.
Sleigh Bells debuted in 2010. The duo was notable for genre-bending pop production and harsher rock instrumentation. Many argued it was the cutting edge of pop music. Opener N3ptune released their debut album with Rusty Steve entitled “RENAISSANCE” (2021) and is a proudly Queer writer, artist, and all-around performer.
Doors open at 7, with this all-ages show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 that day. Find more information at theslowdown.com/sleigh-bells.
— Matt Casas