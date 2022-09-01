There are plenty of great club shows filling the early fall schedule, starting with the Blues Society of Omaha weekly shows that rotate among several venues this month. Thursday, Sept. 1, 6-9 p.m., Omaha’s own Nate Bray & The Soul Supremes perform at The Strut.



Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-9 p.m., it’s the Brotherhood Tour featuring Kevin Burt and Ken Valdez at Rathskeller Bier Haus. Iowa’s Burt is the 2018 International Blues Challenge (IBC) winner in the solo/duo category whose spellbinding performance swept the audience up and earned a standing ovation along with the IBC award that included the Cigar Box Guitar Award and the Lee Oskar Harmonica Player Award. A sensation in his own right, Burt teams with blues-rocker Ken Valdez, who was raised in New Mexico before relocating to Minneapolis. Valdez has most recently opened for ZZ Top and with Billy Gibbons. Friends for over a decade, Burt and Valdez have joined forces for this tour. The duo also performs Wednesday, Sept. 7, 6-9 p.m. at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar.



The BSO joins The B. Bar for a special show Friday, Sept 9, 5:30 p.m., with Hurricane Ruth featuring Eddie Turner. Hurricane Ruth grew up in her father’s tavern and often sat with him while he played drums during jam sessions. She grew up surrounded by musicians from many roots genres and has built a career with vocals that draw comparisons to Big Mama Thornton, Janis Joplin and Tina Turner. Willie Dixon gave her the nickname because “no one believed that such a large sound could come out of such a small woman,” according to her press materials.



Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-9 p.m., the blues returns to Rathskeller Bier Haus for Orphan Jon & the Abandoned. The dynamic singer-songwriter has become a favorite of local blues fans. He returns in support of his new CD release, “Over the Pain,” produced by blues guitarist Alistair Greene.



Thursday, Sept. 22, 6-9 p.m., the music moves to Philly Sports Bar & Grill, 8116 S. 84th St., La Vista. The Avey Grouws Band, a Quad Cities group receiving recent national recognition, takes the stage. Featuring vocalist Jeni Grouws and guitarist Chris Avey, the band was nominated for four awards in the 2021 Independent Blues Awards, including Best New Artist, Best New Artist Album.



Lincoln’s popular rockabilly quartet The Mezcal Brothers are set to take the stage Friday, Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m. at The B. Bar.



Keep up with the BSO’s latest events at facebook.com/bluessocietyofomaha and find show listings and a curated calendar of area blues events at omahablues.com.

Zoo Bar Blues

Lincoln’s Zoo Bar is ramping up its schedule. For the latest listings and pop-up shows follow facebook.com/zoobarblues or check out zoobar.com. Highlights include roots-rocker Sarah Borges on Monday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. Borges’ high-energy, rock-fueled shows have long been favorites of local audiences. Expect more high-octane fun, because Borges’ band “now includes famed guitarist/producer Eric “Roscoe” Ambel and Bottle Rockets’ bassist Keith Voegele. “Cosmic country” artist Daniel Donato is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m. Dale Watson & His Lone Stars are back Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.



Blue House’s New CD

Omaha’s own Blue House with the Rent-to-Own Horns have been making original, horn-driven blues music for decades. They’ve just released their latest recording, “Can’t Sit Still – Live at Rainbow Studios.” Check out their new music video on their Facebook page and visit bluehouseblues.com for details, including their September show dates: Zone 6 at Sonny’s in Aksarben Village on Friday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m.; Philly’s Sports Bar & Grill on Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.; and ACX Cinema Backlot Pizza, 6200 S. 205th Plaza, Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

Hot Notes

William Elliott Whitmore plays Reverb Lounge on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., with his original, hard-driving folk-roots sounds that are rooted in the Iowa farm country. Local Honeys open.



The Sunday Roadhouse concert series hosts Chicago’s The Claudettes on Sunday, Sept. 18, 5 p.m., at Reverb Lounge. With a sound described as “sultry, cinematic noir-pop,” their newest record “The Claudettes Go Out!” is set for an Oct. 14 release on Forty Below Records. The band has just been invited back for a second appearance on NPR’s “Mountain Stage” radio show Oct. 2. See theclaudettes.com.



Early Warnings

Acclaimed Austin-based bluesman Gary Clark Jr. plugs in at The Admiral (formerly Sokol Hall) on Sunday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m. Details at onepercentproductions.com.

Two of roots music’s most acclaimed singer-songwriter-performers, John Hiatt and Lyle Lovett, each with a celebrated song catalog, bring their fall duo tour to Lincoln’s Rococo Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at rococotheatre.com.

Lincoln’s Zoo Bar presents the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m. The soul-jazz trio was seen opening for Jack White this summer.

And make a note now: the powerhouse blues of Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band gigs at Reverb on Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m.



