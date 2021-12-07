  • December 11
  • The Real Zebos with Distressed Damsels and Infinite Video
  • 8 p.m. | $7-$10
  • The Waiting Room
The Real Zebos has released nine singles since their debut album in mid-2019, collectively offering a tasty palette of jams representative of not only the Omaha scene but also modern rock, electronic, indie, and pop music. Found on Facebook event page

Since forming on Craigslist a few years ago, The Real Zebos have made a righteous splash among alternative listeners.

Their catchy melodies, fun-loving shows and polished recordings have carved out an upward trajectory for the local five-piece, who have frequented center stage at The Waiting Room.

Better yet, Distressed Damsels and Infinite Video will join TRZ for a night of visceral indie rock jams.

Music starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.

Note it is an all-ages show. Now, get ready to rock!

— Matt Casas

