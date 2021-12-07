- December 11
- The Real Zebos with Distressed Damsels and Infinite Video
- 8 p.m. | $7-$10
- The Waiting Room
Since forming on Craigslist a few years ago, The Real Zebos have made a righteous splash among alternative listeners.
Their catchy melodies, fun-loving shows and polished recordings have carved out an upward trajectory for the local five-piece, who have frequented center stage at The Waiting Room.
Better yet, Distressed Damsels and Infinite Video will join TRZ for a night of visceral indie rock jams.
Music starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.
Note it is an all-ages show. Now, get ready to rock!
— Matt Casas