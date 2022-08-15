The late-summer heat radiated off the sandy soil and scrubby grass at Bellevue’s Falconwood Park, but the mid-August temps couldn’t stop fans filtering in to see acts like The National or Wilco at the inaugural Outlandia Music Festival. From Aug. 12 to Aug. 13 music, food and people filled the 160-acre park, paying between $79 (for a single-day ticket) to $349 (for a two-day VIP ticket).

Once inside, people could get BBQ or gyros as well as shop for t-shirts or vinyl records. The stage sat at the back of the park and accommodated hundreds of people in camping chairs, blankets and inflatables.

For its first-year, the festival drew a curious crowd. Unlike a more established festival , some participants didn’t know what to expect. But they decided to take the gamble because they liked the acts. In addition to bands like The National and Wilco, acts included Real Estate, The Breeders, Margo Price, Band of Horses and more. The sound echoed off the park and the lights beamed into the crowd and toward the sky as fans shouted their favorite lyrics.

Clarance Tilton

Real Estate

Band of Horses

The National

Mesonjixx

Kat Hasty

The Breeders

Margo Price

Silversun Pickups

Local Natives

Wilco