- The Omaha Freedom Festival
- June 18
- Noon – 5 p.m., live music at 8 p.m. | Free
- Malcolm X Memorial Foundation
The Omaha Freedom Festival honors Juneteenth, a significant holiday in American history. And the NAACP-aligned event celebrates with music, education, and delicious eats.
One daytime event includes celebrating the 51st year of the Black Studies department at UNO. Cynthia Robinson will read the Emancipation Proclamation.
Then at 5 p.m., the grounds transform into a music fest. General admittance starts at 7 p.m., and the show at 8. Josh Jones, Raheem DeVaughn, Tink, Changing Faces, Kut Klose, and DJ Chain will share the main stage.
Reserve your free ticket at www.omahafreedomfestival.com.
— Matt Casas