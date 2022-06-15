Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

22022 marks the 136th Juneteenth – the first was on June 19th, 1866. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of African-Americans from American slavery. Found on Facebook page
  • The Omaha Freedom Festival
  • June 18
  • Noon – 5 p.m., live music at 8 p.m. | Free
  • Malcolm X Memorial Foundation

The Omaha Freedom Festival honors Juneteenth, a significant holiday in American history. And the NAACP-aligned event celebrates with music, education, and delicious eats.

One daytime event includes celebrating the 51st year of the Black Studies department at UNO. Cynthia Robinson will read the Emancipation Proclamation.

Then at 5 p.m., the grounds transform into a music fest. General admittance starts at 7 p.m., and the show at 8. Josh Jones, Raheem DeVaughn, Tink, Changing Faces, Kut Klose, and DJ Chain will share the main stage.

Reserve your free ticket at www.omahafreedomfestival.com.

— Matt Casas

