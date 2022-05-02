- The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska
- May 7-8, May 14-15
- Bellevue Berry Farm
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $8-14
The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska involves two weekends of family-friendly entertainment, perfect for people who unapologetically dream of time-traveling backward.
Explore featured activities that include equestrian jousting, armor-clad costumed characters, skilled artisans and performers, delicious food vendors, and more at six unique performing stages on the 30-year-old berry farm.
The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for two weekends, May 7-8 and May 14-15. Each weekend features separate adventures.
Tickets are $14 for adults, $8 for kids, or $10 for a group.
— Matt Casas