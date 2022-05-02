Readers Choice Voting Open
If you enjoy Renaissance Festivals, or if you have never been to one, this is one you won’t want to miss.
  • The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska
  • May 7-8, May 14-15
  • Bellevue Berry Farm
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $8-14

The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska involves two weekends of family-friendly entertainment, perfect for people who unapologetically dream of time-traveling backward.

Explore featured activities that include equestrian jousting, armor-clad costumed characters, skilled artisans and performers, delicious food vendors, and more at six unique performing stages on the 30-year-old berry farm.

The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for two weekends, May 7-8 and May 14-15. Each weekend features separate adventures.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $8 for kids, or $10 for a group.

— Matt Casas

