Mother’s Day

There’s a person out there who used to beg you to go to sleep, and the minute you did would sneak into room and cry watching you dream. That person deserves a bit of recognition Sunday, May 8th. Beginning today, we will start featuring spots with Mother’s Day menus, and you should do your best to get a reservation. Follow our Instagram @TheReaderOmahaDish for other specials, news, and updates that will certainly cause a craving and possibly help you decide what exactly it’s for.

Terrible Gerald’s

You loved their pop-up last month, maybe a little too much. You jerks had them sold out faster than Twitter in the face of a check from Elon Musk. If you didn’t manage to get your hot little hands on a slice, you have a shot at redemption. This Sunday from 1-4pm, Maloney’s Pub at 1830 N 72nd will host Terrible Gerald’s for a dine-in-only event. Maloney’s will offer drink specials with this while-supplies-last feast, and you can chase your choice of slices with shots of rum, apple pie, or $3 mimosas and tall boys.

If you let this opportunity slip through your fingers, you’ll have another chance when Dandelion features the Terrible team on Friday, May 13.

Taco Truck

Was it the image of utterly tantalizing birria tacos that got you to click on this article in the first place? Are you annoyed with me for making you hear about Mother’s Day and pizza before I told you where to get that saucy, sticky, savory snack? Your patience has paid off. Swing by Tacos el Carnal (or call 402-714-4473 to place your order before you arrive if you’re in a hurry) and hit up the blue trailer parked at 42nd and F. The menu includes quesabirrias, mulitas, tortas, champurrado, tamales, and burritos, along with tacos asada, pastor, carnitas, pollo, and birria. If you’ve been keeping up with your Duolingo lessons, you may just find a bit of smart-assery written on the board, which in my opinion is always worth the price of admission. Learn more by following Tacos el Carnal on Facebook