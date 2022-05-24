Omaha Burger Battle

This Saturday from 12pm to 4pm, the best burgers in town will have a throw down. The 21 and older event will take place at Stinson Park at 2285 S 67th St, and will feature music, drinks, games, and a Burger Battle to settle the “best burger” debate for another year. If we give them more than that, they’ll stop giving us burger battles, so try to be cool, ok?



Confirmed competitors include Barchen Beer Garden, Wonton Jon’s, Fizzy’s Fountain + Liquors, Lincoln’s Pub, Smash Omaha, Farnam House, and Caniglia’s Royal Boy. $25 grants you access to the event, a sample from each entrant, and a day out enjoying Omaha’s beautiful Stinson Park. What more convincing do you need? A salacious image of a hot handful of beef? We would never.



Craving Some WD?

WD Cravings is stepping into Aksarben with WD Racletterie, coming soon to Inner Rail. The new venture by Wendy Delgado and Piero Cotrina will replace the Noli vacating the bay in the food hall. Follow @wdcravings and @innerrailfoodhall for opening dates and details.

Back to Business

Sur La Table has reopened their doors at 10353 Pacific. The hands-on cooking class and kitchen supply spot has everything you need to step up your gourmet game. Classes are available for newbies, novices, teens, and top chefs. Learn more at Sur La Table