Swartz’s Deli

In a post on Facebook Monday morning, Swartz’s Deli made the announcement that they had permanently ended their service. The Countryside Village deli at 8718 Pacific served for five years before the abrupt closure.

Bob’s Donuts

The sister establishment to Early Bird at 3824 Farnam, Bob’s Donuts has also announced an immediate and permanent closure. Via social media, the team cites equipment and staffing issues for the decision. The post ends on a hopeful note, encouraging customers to stay tuned for news of an upcoming venture in the space. The Reader will keep our eyes peeled and alert you to any announcements.