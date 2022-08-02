Jojo’s Diner

The Downtown location of Jojo’s Diner is now open at 1213 Harney. The menu contains all of your favorites from the Eagle Run and Benson locations, with a few Old Market exclusives for good measure. Welcome to the Old Market, Jojos!

Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops

The Italian-themed menu for the upcoming wine dinner will be announced this Wednesday, which will surely start the clock on reservations. The August 19th dinner will feature Wagner Family Wines and begin at 7pm. The dinner will be just $95 per diner, not including tax and tip. Follow Spencer’s on social media for up to the minute updates, or call 402-280-8888 to make a reservation.

Dining for Good

Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue is teaming up with Dante on Monday, August 15th for Dining for Good. The event will feature a gourmet meal by Dante Chef/Owner Nick Strawhecker, and funds raised will support Saving Grace’s efforts to reduce food waste, and to keep healthy food accessible to all in our community. Seating is limited, and tickets for the two-course meal, wine, and take-home dessert are $100 per person. Make your reservation for a seating between 5pm and 8pm at 16901 Wright Plaza by heading to Dining for Good | Facebook