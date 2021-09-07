Health Department Scores

The Douglas County Health Department has released their latest scores and ratings for local food prep and dining establishments. You can see the full report at Douglas County Health. The latest report shows that all establishments passed minimum health standards.

Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month, and a number of local causes are always doing their best to offer actionable steps for anyone interested in getting involved. Follow Food Bank for the Heartland, Together Omaha, and Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue to lend a hand and end hunger in the Heartland!

Not Yo Nonna’s

Even the truly elite Nonna-havers of Omaha will agree, the revered matriarch has never thrown down like this. Your Nonna might make a better biscotti, but she’s never managed to sling a Spaghetti Western Wagyu and Berkshire burger your way. Looking forward to lasagna fries and the pesto bruschetta BLT, personally. Swing by Block 16 at 1611 Farnam on Sunday, September 26th for Not Yo Nonna’s event. Learn more details Here on the Facebook page.