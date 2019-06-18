Kitchen Table Steps Back









Kitchen Table

After valiant efforts to maintain two locations, Kitchen Table has decided to close the Dundee location. In a statement posted on Facebook, the owners said: “Kitchen Table is in the process of refocusing on our downtown location. It has been wonderful to work with such a great supportive partner as Film Streams from beginning to this period of transition. We are very fortunate to all be on the same page through this process as well as looking to a bright future for all involved.”

As part of the refocusing efforts, expect expanded service at the Downtown location at 4952 Dodge.

Off the Edge

The Annual River’s Edge Taco Fest has been cancelled due to flooding. Refunds are being issued to those who purchased tickets, and to vendors who paid deposits to festival coordinators. For more information, visit The River’s Edge