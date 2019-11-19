Reservations About Cooking?

There's no place like not-home for the holiday









If the thought of screwing a smile on your face while your mother-in-law makes comments about the moisture level of your turkey and the right way to set the table, fear not. The following fine establishments are ready to take the turkey right off your hands

.

Granite City Food & Brewery

www.gcfb.com

1001 N 102nd St

From 11am to 8pm, Granite City will serve a scratch-made traditional Thanksgiving dinner for the whole family. Cost is $26.99 for adults, $8.99 for children (age not specified)

J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

www.jgilberts.com

1010 Capitol Ave

From 11am to 8pm guests enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving dinner will be served to guests with reservations. The meal will begin with salad, bisque, or butternut squash soup. Continuing on, a traditional turkey dinner wiill be served with cornbread and sausage stuffing, gravy, and orange cranberry relish. Finishing with the classic pumpkin pie, or choose from apple croustade, chocolate velvet cake, or cheesecake.

The cost for adults is $39 and $19 for children.

The regular and prix fixe menus will also be available.

Make your reservations in advance Here



Brother Sebastian’s Steakhouse and Winery

brothersebastians.com

1350 S 119th

A Brother Sebastian’s Thanksgiving is standard operating for those averse to packing too much family fun around their own table. In a site that feels a little like home (Just not yours) you are invited to enjoy all of the tradition and none of the clean up. Part of the tradition, however, includes reservations selling out fast. Call ahead at 402-330-0300

Fleming’s

140 Regency Pkwy

Choose from herb-roasted turkey and filet mignon for your special day. Cost for dinner includes traditional Thanksgiving sides and starts at $45 per adult and $22 per child. The full dinner menu will be available as well as our Thanksgiving Children’s menu, $22 per Child.

Call ahead to save your seat at 402-393-0811

Monarch Prime and Bar

316 S 15th St

http://www.monarchprimeandbar.com/

For a change of pace, try Monarch Prime’s Thanksgiving-inspired five course tasting menu. Make your reservations at (402) 933-7437

Kona Grill

295 North 170th

Mom wants a traditional turkey dinner, Aunt Jen wants sushi, and your four year old is going through his chicken tenders or death phase. Head to Kona Grill for their full standard menu, a Thanksgiving feast, and a children’s menu even your least-favorite nephew can’t complain about. Reservations are accepted at (402) 779-2900

Carrabba’s

14520 W Maple Rd

(402) 492-9500

An Italian feast awaits you at Carrabba’s. Dine in or pre-order take and bake dishes to serve at home.

Several other chains will be open, but hours vary by franchise location. Call before you venture out to:

Applebees

Ruby Tuesday’s

TGIFridays

Buffalo Wild Wings

Hooters (Because where else would you spend the holiday?)

Denny’s

Village Inn

IHOP

Popeye’s

Subway and

Chili’s