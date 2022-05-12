

Omaha tends to keep its destinations tucked into little pockets. For years, we had only the Old Market to turn to for a night on the town. In recent years, Blackstone has been the darling of the dining crowd. While the city continues to grow and churn out more talent, Village Pointe continues to set the standard for West Omaha dining.



Heated patios, a central fire pit, and a state-of-the-art theater experience ensure that anyone can find a reason to wander west, and a weekend farmers market means you have reasons to be there from brunch to closing-time cocktails.



402 eat+drink

17305 Davenport Ste Q-115



Eating local just got a lot more delicious. 402 goes to great lengths to source local ingredients for its farm-to-fork fresh menu. Enjoy tasty twists on your favorite bites, like crab Rangoon fries served with sriracha and house sweet chili sauces, and a steak

and potato flatbread with roasted garlic cheese spread and truffle bleu cheese.

Steak, shrimp, or fish can be added to any of 402’s salads to elevate it from a hearty plate of greens to a meal that means gains. Plum Creek chicken can be found throughout the menu, meaning your meal probably had a better childhood than you did. End your adventure with a slice of mango-coconut cheesecake to soothe your inner child and your 402 meal just might have the power to heal.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

17151 Davenport St.



This first link in Bravo’s chain landed in Columbus, Ohio, in 1992. Since then, the scratch-Italian kitchen has grown by 30, including Nebraska’s sole location at Village Pointe. The menu is packed with standard Italian-inspired classics like spaghetti Bolognese and chicken parm, with a few surprises like the Fra Diavlo made

with spicy creamed tomato and lobster butter. This may not make your list as “Best” Italian in the area, but it beats Olive Garden for a fast, casual plate your Nonna would be content eating.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

17415 Chicago St.



If you’re interested in a family meal with a kid’s menu beyond your standard hot dog and dino nuggies, you will love the options and the atmosphere at Firebirds. While adults indulge in 21-day-aged, wood-fired steaks, crème brûlée cheesecake, and seasonal cocktails, children enjoy a slightly more mature happy meal. Discerning humans under the age of 12 have the option of ribs, smoked wings, fish tacos, and wood-grilled marinated chicken. While most of the options on Firebirds’ menu have a goal of keeping clients around for the long run, most items on the kid’s menu are specifically chosen from the Kids Live Well program. These items meet specific criteria for nutrition set by leading health organizations.



Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

17305 Davenport St. Ste 105



Margaritas, tacos, nachos, and a dog-friendly patio make Fuzzy’s the spot to forget any problems your week may have presented. Choose from grilled or tempura shrimp, shredded brisket, grilled mahi, or fajita beef to make your tacos Monday-proof. Gluten-

and dairy-free options are available, as is a full roster of vegetarian offerings, none of which will leave you feeling like you’re missing out.

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

305 N. 170 th St.



In a state known for steak, there are just a few establishments that do it justice. Johnny’s is a celebration of each ingredient that finds a place on the menu, but none is elevated to the status of the steak. The youngest cut on the menu is aged 28 days before being seared to perfection and topped with savory options like shitake and brandy cream sauce, parmesan butter crust, horseradish and gorgonzola, or balsamic drizzle.

Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen

17304 Davenport St. Ste 100



You love Local’s other locations, and you’ll love it more among the bustle of Village Pointe’s numerous attractions. Happy hour from 3 to 6 on weeknights makes the reasonably priced beers and apps a justifiable daily indulgence. Eat like a kid, like only

grownups know how. Macaroni and beer cheese post tot nachos and a Sloppy Charlie are the perfect precursor to funnel cake fries and limoncello cake.

Saltgrass Steak House

301 N. 175 th St.



Steak with a twist, Saltgrass takes toppings to new heights with every plate. For the soul-food fan, shrimp, crawfish, lemon butter, and tomatoes on a Cajun seasoned sirloin. For a decidedly more adult dish, Cognac pepper sauce or chimichurri is the finest choice for your filet.

Kona Grill

295 N. 170 th St.



There is no better place for a quick lunch, a pre-theater happy hour, or a long dinner with friends. The menu at Kona caters to the sushi lover, your favorite vegan, your corn-fed Husker who doesn’t think it’s dinner if there isn’t red meat, and your discerning diner who wants to experience a truly exceptional Chilean Sea Bass.

Snacks and Quick Bites

Barnato Lounge

225 N. 170 th Ave. Ste 95



Make any night feel like the weekend with live music, creative cocktails, and can’t-miss events at Barnato. Plan your week around Barnato’s live-event lineup, or schedule your own private event in the adjoining Bentley showroom.

Paradise Bakery & Café

17305 Davenport St. Ste 201

From fresh-baked sweets to wholesome, hearty eats, Paradise Bakery & Café has your breakfast, lunch, and quick bite on the go ready to go.

Cold Stone Creamery and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 17304 Davenport St. Ste B102

Whether you’re in the market for an over-the-top caramel apple or an ice-cold, hand-mixed cone, Cold Stone and Rocky Mountain have the one-two punch to knock out any sweet tooth.

Scooters

17151 Davenport St. Ste 107



It wouldn’t be a day out in Omaha without a boost from the Omaha coffee chain.

Goodly Cookies

17250 Davenport St. Ste 108



Open late for your post-movie-night treats or your après-cocktail sweets, warm and gooey Goodly cookies are the wholesome ending your night out needs.

On Pointe Nutrition

17151 Davenport St. Ste 105

Health-boosting smoothies, protein-packed shakes, and energizing teas are your on-the-go answer to eating (or in this case, drinking) right to keep it tight.