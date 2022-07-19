Ethnic Sandwich Shop

The ever-shifting cosmos have hit us where it really hurts this time, as Ethnic Sandwich Shop announced their impending closure via Facebook this week. The simply delicious sandwich shop will offer a final service next Friday, July 29th. A gander at the Menu indicates that if you eat there twice a day until closure, you’ll have time to sample everything the shop offers, and you might just not have to live with the regret of having missed out.



Chicago Dog 42

The locally owned location of Chicago Dog 42 is celebrating their one-year anniversary at Oakview Mall on National Hot Dog Day this Wednesday. To mark the occasion, owners Troy and Katherine Gaines are offering their first 42 customers of the day on July 20th free hot dogs for joining the celebration.

Go Hog for This Dog



This Saturday, July 23rd, Jille Dawgs is hosting a cash-prize contest at 7901 Blondo. The event runs from 2pm to 6pm, and will feature music by DJ TYG, food, and vendors. The hot dog eating contest is free to enter, and three winners will walk away with prizes and a very full stomach.