Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Ethnic Sandwich Shop

The ever-shifting cosmos have hit us where it really hurts this time, as Ethnic Sandwich Shop announced their impending closure via Facebook this week. The simply delicious sandwich shop will offer a final service next Friday, July 29th. A gander at the Menu indicates that if you eat there twice a day until closure, you’ll have time to sample everything the shop offers, and you might just not have to live with the regret of having missed out.


Chicago Dog 42

The locally owned location of Chicago Dog 42 is celebrating their one-year anniversary at Oakview Mall on National Hot Dog Day this Wednesday. To mark the occasion, owners Troy and Katherine Gaines are offering their first 42 customers of the day on July 20th free hot dogs for joining the celebration.

Go Hog for This Dog

This Saturday, July 23rd, Jille Dawgs is hosting a cash-prize contest at 7901 Blondo. The event runs from 2pm to 6pm, and will feature music by DJ TYG, food, and vendors. The hot dog eating contest is free to enter, and three winners will walk away with prizes and a very full stomach.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment