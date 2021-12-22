Your (in)Complete Guide to Omaha’s Favorite Sushi Establishments!
Ahi Sushi Asian Cuisine, Ramen, and Grill (Formerly Okinawa Sushi)
12411 W Center Rd
402-991-0022

Baby Blue Sushi Sake Grill
16838 Wright Plz
402-547-5959

Blue Sushi Sake Grill
416 S 12th st
402-408-5566
14450 Eagle Run Dr
402-445-2583

Flaky, flavorful, and fun, the fish at Butterfish never fails to satisfy

Butterfish
3901 Farnam
402-934-8979

Foxy Sushi
18101 Chicago st
402-625-0999

Gengi Japanese Steakhouse
14505 W Center Rd
402-333-8338

Hiro 88
1308 Jackson
402-933-5168
17664 Welch Plz
402-702-8800


Hutong Sushi
7202 Giles Rd
402-575-5646

Isla Del Mar
5101 S 36th st
402-213-5723

Kona Grill
295 N 170th
402-779-2900

Lucky Tiger Izakaya
3852 Farnam St Ste 1
531-213-2443

Matsu Sushi
1009 Farnam
402-346-3988

Maru Sushi
5036 S 108th st
402-593-0717

Miyake
8419 S 73rd
402-885-8852

Osaka Sushi is as fresh in flavor as it is in innovation

Osaka Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
12746 Westport Parkway
402-800-2186

Pokeworks
10351 Pacific St
402-810-9659

Ponzu Sushi and Grill
2120 S 67th st
402-614-7757

Rizin
2814 S 108th
402-502-3189

Sakura Bana
7425 Dodge st
402-391-5047

Sushi N Go Omaha
3302 Q st
402-401-6281

Tokyo Sushi
1215 Howard
402-934-8188

Umami is more than the name of this sushi spot, but the essence of adventure in every bite

Umami
1504 Galvin Rd S
402-991-8822

Wild Rice
248 Olson Drive ste 101
402-505-8383

Yamato Sushi Train
7429 Pacific
402-934-8898

Yoshitomo
6009 Maple st
402-916-5872

Yum Roll
10000 California (inside Flagship Commons, Westroads)
402-932-9993

