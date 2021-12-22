Your (in)Complete Guide to Omaha’s Favorite Sushi Establishments!
Ahi Sushi Asian Cuisine, Ramen, and Grill (Formerly Okinawa Sushi)
12411 W Center Rd
402-991-0022
Baby Blue Sushi Sake Grill
16838 Wright Plz
402-547-5959
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
416 S 12th st
402-408-5566
14450 Eagle Run Dr
402-445-2583
Butterfish
3901 Farnam
402-934-8979
Foxy Sushi
18101 Chicago st
402-625-0999
Gengi Japanese Steakhouse
14505 W Center Rd
402-333-8338
Hiro 88
1308 Jackson
402-933-5168
17664 Welch Plz
402-702-8800
Hutong Sushi
7202 Giles Rd
402-575-5646
Isla Del Mar
5101 S 36th st
402-213-5723
Kona Grill
295 N 170th
402-779-2900
Lucky Tiger Izakaya
3852 Farnam St Ste 1
531-213-2443
Matsu Sushi
1009 Farnam
402-346-3988
Maru Sushi
5036 S 108th st
402-593-0717
Miyake
8419 S 73rd
402-885-8852
Osaka Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
12746 Westport Parkway
402-800-2186
Pokeworks
10351 Pacific St
402-810-9659
Ponzu Sushi and Grill
2120 S 67th st
402-614-7757
Rizin
2814 S 108th
402-502-3189
Sakura Bana
7425 Dodge st
402-391-5047
Sushi N Go Omaha
3302 Q st
402-401-6281
Tokyo Sushi
1215 Howard
402-934-8188
Umami
1504 Galvin Rd S
402-991-8822
Wild Rice
248 Olson Drive ste 101
402-505-8383
Yamato Sushi Train
7429 Pacific
402-934-8898
Yoshitomo
6009 Maple st
402-916-5872
Yum Roll
10000 California (inside Flagship Commons, Westroads)
402-932-9993