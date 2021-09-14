The Legacy Lives On

Via Facebooki

More than six years after the closure of Anthony Piccolo’s beloved establishment, his grandson, Scott Sheehan, is readying to reopen. Announcing the move in a dramatic fashion, a Phoenix became the establishment’s profile picture on Facebook at the end of August. Sheehan has helmed Anthony Piccolo’s Mobile Venue since 2014. The original brick and mortar opened in 1933, and Sheehan held positions in the establishment since childhood. The family will bring new recipes, as well as several classic Piccolo’s plates to the smaller establishment in downtown Papillion. We won’t call it a comeback, but we will say that we can’t wait to see this Omaha legend on the menu!

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment