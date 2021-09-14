The Legacy Lives On
More than six years after the closure of Anthony Piccolo’s beloved establishment, his grandson, Scott Sheehan, is readying to reopen. Announcing the move in a dramatic fashion, a Phoenix became the establishment’s profile picture on Facebook at the end of August. Sheehan has helmed Anthony Piccolo’s Mobile Venue since 2014. The original brick and mortar opened in 1933, and Sheehan held positions in the establishment since childhood. The family will bring new recipes, as well as several classic Piccolo’s plates to the smaller establishment in downtown Papillion. We won’t call it a comeback, but we will say that we can’t wait to see this Omaha legend on the menu!