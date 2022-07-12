Copps Swap

Copps Pizza has officially closed the 72nd and Jones street location of the popular pizzeria in preparation for the opening of the new West location later this week. The new location on 180th and Center has scheduled a July 15th opening.

Frozen Fun for Everyone

Over Easy will host a pop-up ice cream social this weekend featuring sweet treats from Dundee Hard Ice Cream. Drive through or dine in at Over Easy on 168th and Q Saturday the 16th from 5pm to 9pm. Specials include boozy ice cream by the cone or by the pint, non-alcoholic options for the pint-sized and non-imbibing diners, and cheeseburgers and fries for something on the savory side.

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club

SCBC is arguably the best to do it, and they’re looking to do even more of it in a new location. The team is expanding and bringing their offerings to a new brick and mortar in Countryside Village just off 87th and Pacific. Follow Saddle Creek Breakfast Club for opening dates, notes about the future closure of the current location, and for general food porn to get your motor running.

Speaking of Countryside Village

We have been patiently (not patiently, it’s pizza) waiting for word on the impending arrival of a Mootz brick and mortar to the small town in the city. While the food truck is quite reliably accessible in Aksarben Village, this Reader writer is looking forward to experiencing what the new Neapolitan oven is cooking up! Follow along on Instagram @Mootz_ for what is expected to still be a summer opening.