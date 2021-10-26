Dandelion

The last petals are dropping on Dandelion season. The final pop-up host, Porky Butts BBQ, will take the helm this Friday. Dandelion has had a fruitful season, from taking over Flatiron (via Dandelion at the Flat) to attracting talent from all over the states to the humble stand at 11th and Howard. Omaha is grateful that a platform exists for both budding talent and established chefs to flex their culinary muscles for a local audience.

Flatiron

Speaking of Dandelion at the Flat; The pop-up extension in the former Flatiron Café was an attempt to create traction in the search for an occupant for the iconic Flatiron building. Those efforts have paid off, and an announcement has been made that a new restaurant concept has signed a lease on the space. An official announcement is pending, and The Reader staff is keeping eyes peeled for a final word.

Tired of Waiting?

In spite of the quick response from Omaha Fire, Tired Texan’s kitchen endured extensive damage from the smoke, water, and fire in June of 2021

The team at Tired Texan have been doing everything but resting since a kitchen fire took them off the menu back in June. After months of elbow grease and a lot of support from their customers, Chip and Christine Holland are ready to reopen. The pair gave the new kitchen equipment a test run last weekend, and plans to be open this coming Saturday, October 30th for dine-in service. Welcome back, Tired Texan!

Thanksgiving

The Reader has begun curating a list of Thanksgiving services being offered by Omaha restaurants and caterers. You can find a story highlight on our Instagram @TheReaderOmahaDish

If you would like your establishment listed, be sure to tag us, or email Sara@TheReader.Com to be featured.