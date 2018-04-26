Cutting Room

For what I’m going to guess is the first time in its prestigious history, The Joslyn Art Museum will prominently feature a human’s exploding torso and Yaphet Kotto’s beautiful bandana. I was going to say that the upcoming screening of Alien would mark the first time the Joslyn hosted a spectacularly phallic monster, but then I remembered all the rest of art history. At any rate, Omaha’s own film historian, Bruce Crawford , has picked a humdinger of a flick for his 42 nd event, even if you can’t humding in space. On Friday, May 25 at 7 pm, the Joslyn will host a screening of Ridley Scott’s sure-to-burst-your-chest classic. Tickets are $24 and are now on sale at all Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores. So just walk up to their customer service counter and declare “One ticket to extraterrestrial terror please!” And when the employee looks at you confused, lean in close and whisper “They mostly come at night. Mostly…” even though that’s from the second movie. Proceeds go to the Nebraska Kidney Association, and Veronica Cartwright will be in attendance. The last time she was at a party this exciting, she got Ian Holm’s insides on her face.

