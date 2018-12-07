Cutting Room for December 2018

If there’s one movie that Neil DeGrasse Tyson can’t shit on from a scientific standpoint, it’s Flubber. If there’s a second, it’s quite obviously Home Alone . This whimsical holiday treatise on the laws of physics is finally getting the scientific respect it deserves. Maybe. On Dec 11 at 7 pm, Film Streams will screen the Joe-Pesci-torture-porn as part of the national series, Science on Screen . But the question Jonathan Sikorski and Kacie Baum from UNMC will be examining is distinctly non-Newtonian. They are asking if Kevin McCallister is a psychopath. If this scrutiny on the mental health of Home Alone characters continues, I can think of someone who appears in Home Alone 2 who should be next. I meant the pigeon lady, who did you think I meant? Pigeon Lady for President 2020…

