The Blues Society of Omaha’s BSO Presents series moves around town again this month. Thursday, Oct. 7, at The Jewell, the JW-Jones Band performs 6-9 p.m. Canadian blues man Jones was recognized with the 2020 International Blues Challenge’s “Best Guitarist” award in the band category. He and his band put on an engaging, high-energy show.

Thursday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., the wonderfully eclectic and magical roots music of Pokey LaFarge takes the stage at Slowdown. LaFarge is back on the road in support of In the Blossom of Their Shade, an album he wrote and recorded in Austin and Chicago during the pandemic shutdown. Also Oct. 14, Brian England Groove Prescription plays at Stocks ‘n’ Bonds. Watch for show details at facebook.com/bluessocietyofomaha.

Friday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., the blues is back at Slowdown with the extremely talented and charismatic Carolyn Wonderland who is on tour with her brand new debut, Tempting Fate, on the Alligator Records label, produced by roots icon Dave Alvin. An accomplished bandleader and recording artist herself, Wonderland has recently split her time between working as John Mayall’s guitarist and her own music before signing with Alligator. Robert Jon & The Wreck open the show.

The Paul Nelson Band plugs in at Ozone on Thursday, Oct. 28. The Gabe Stillman Band performs at The B. Bar Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m.

Remember the Drumstick

The Remember the Drumstick documentary is complete, producer Cathy Lohmeier reported via email. The documentary chronicles the 1980s Lincoln music nightclub run by her brother, Tim Lohmeier, a family restaurant that became a rock club at night. The Drumstick was located at 547 N. 48th St. in Lincoln. Tim Lohmeier booked a dizzying list of rising rock and country stars, from R.E.M. and Henry Rollins Band to Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Nick Lowe, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Georgia Satellites, Jason & The Scorchers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fishbone, Dwight Yoakam, Rank & File, X and more.



The film will be screened at the Flatwater Film Festival at the Rivoli Theater in Seward. The Flatwater Film Festival will be screening a variety of films Oct. 15-17. Watch flatwaterfilmfestival.com for the announcement of the screening date and time. Omaha fans will be able to see the film as part of Film Streams 2021 Local Filmmakers Showcase Nov. 11-18. Watch for the date and time listings on the showcase website at filmfreeway.com/2021LFS.

The Drumstick was one of a handful of influential eastern Nebraska music venues that fed the live music scene and helped form the musical tastes of a generation. Lohmeier began the film project in 2017. Sharonda Harris Marshall served as the film’s associate producer and editor.



“We hope to get into the Big Sky Film Festival, too,” Lohmeier said, “maybe a few others. My plan is to find a way either by myself or with a distributor’s help to show it in cities where musicians who played the Drumstick might see it too.

“I made this doc so that present and future Lincolnites would know this happened in their town. It’s a piece of the national music history scene, and it wasn’t perfect or pretty,” Lohmeier continued. “But that is what makes the story memorable. I hope lots of people will see it and appreciate it for what it was. And I hope folks will take a piece of the magic created there and let it inform their own lives and endeavors.”

Any proceeds ultimately made from the film will go toward a foundation in Tim Lohmeier’s name where Cathy Lohmeier hopes to “do more in Lincoln to promote live performances in community-friendly, affordable venues” to encourage access to and appreciation for live music. Full disclosure, I provided a brief interview on my memories of The Drumstick for the film. For more on the project and the foundation, visit rememberthedrumstick.com.



Nebraska Blues Challenge

The BSO hosts the Nebraska Blues Challenge Sunday, Oct. 24, at The Jewell. Entry was open to any local blues-oriented band. Five bands and three solo artists are participating. The winning band and winning solo artist will represent the BSO at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis Jan. 18-22, 2022. The BSO event is expected to start at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24, but watch facebook.com/bluessocietyofomaha for final details. Currently scheduled to perform are five bands: OLUS, Tim Budig Band, Stan & the Chain Gang, The David Diaz Project and Liv’n The Dream. Three solo artists are slated: Nebraska Jr., Rich Patten and Stephen Monroe.

Hot Notes

Carolyn Wonderland also performs at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar Wednesday, Oct. 20, 6-9 p.m. One Percent Productions has a string of great shows, including Wayne Hancock Monday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m. at Reverb, and the amazing Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives Wednesday, Oct. 20 at The Waiting Room. Sunday Roadhouse presents The Lowest Pair Sunday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m. at The Waiting Room.



