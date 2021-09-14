Larkin Poe was described by American Songwriter as “self made badasses.”

Larkin Poe

September 16, 8 p.m.

$30 (DOS), all ages

Slowdown

Larkin Poe, a GRAMMY-nominated roots rock sister duo consisting of Rebecca and Megan Lovell, is making their way to Slowdown on September 16.

The Lovell sisters 2020 album, Self Made Man, topped 3 Billboard charts, making it their second-consecutive chart-topping album. Later in 2020, they also released a covers album titled Kindred Spirits, which included songs originally by Elton John, Phil Collins and Neil Young.

The show is mostly sold out, but there will be general admission tickets available the day of the show for $30. Doors will open at 6:30 PM with the music starting at 8.

Slowdown COVID policy:

• Bring a mask that covers your nose and face. Vaccinated: optional, but a good idea. Not vaccinated: required.

• Abide by the markings on the pavement when waiting in line for entry.

• Have your ticket and ID ready

• Bags or purses larger than 5″x6″ are not allowed

• Re-entry is not permitted

— Efren Cortez