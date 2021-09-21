For the seventeen years, Lincoln Calling has brought the best and brightest talents together for a few days of diversity and excellence in creativity – and this year may be the best yet!
  • September 23-25 | 3 p.m. (Sep. 23) – 10 p.m. (Sep. 25) | $25-125
  • Lincoln Calling
  • lincolncalling.com

Attention all creatives with a will or way to Lincoln!

The 18th annual Lincoln Calling returns, bringing much-needed diversity to Nebraskan stages. Beloved downtown venues will help, including Bourbon Theatre, 1867 Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Zoo Bar, and Bodega’s Alley. Artists include Indigenous, Slothrust, Birthdayy Partyy, Thelma and the Sleaze, Kris Lager Band, Derek Higgins, and more. Also, check out the Night Market on 14th Street (between O and P).

Be safe, have fun!

-Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment