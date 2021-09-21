- September 23-25 | 3 p.m. (Sep. 23) – 10 p.m. (Sep. 25) | $25-125
- Lincoln Calling
- lincolncalling.com
Attention all creatives with a will or way to Lincoln!
The 18th annual Lincoln Calling returns, bringing much-needed diversity to Nebraskan stages. Beloved downtown venues will help, including Bourbon Theatre, 1867 Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Zoo Bar, and Bodega’s Alley. Artists include Indigenous, Slothrust, Birthdayy Partyy, Thelma and the Sleaze, Kris Lager Band, Derek Higgins, and more. Also, check out the Night Market on 14th Street (between O and P).
Be safe, have fun!
-Matt Casas