Celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride at Werner Park on September 17 when the Omaha Storm Chasers face off against the Iowa Cubs! This will be the fourth game in a 6-game home series.

Prior to the match-up, a pre-game live performance by School of Rock Omaha will occur near the ballpark’s gates.

First United Methodist Church will also be at the game to support Pride Night 2.

Gates will open at 6 PM with the game slated to start at 7:05. Remaining game tickets are available for between $9 and $27.

— Efren Cortez

