  • October 29 – 31
  • 7:30 p.m. and midnight shows
  • Tickets $30 – $60
  • The Slowdown, 729 N 14th St

Coming this October, Rave On Productions is bringing a live performance based on the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Slowdown as part of its 2021 Omaha Series.

The comedy-horror musical cult classic is often enjoyed with the inclusion of audience participation. Interactive prop packages will be available for purchase at the show to go along with the performance.

This year, there will be six performances from Friday October 29 through Sunday October 31. There will be two shows per night at 7:30 p.m. and at midnight. Doors will open an hour prior to the event start.

General admission tickets are priced at $30, pit side at $40 and balcony at $60. For more information about the event, including the cast and crew, visit theomahaseries.com.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment