Coming this October, Rave On Productions is bringing a live performance based on the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Slowdown as part of its 2021 Omaha Series.

The comedy-horror musical cult classic is often enjoyed with the inclusion of audience participation. Interactive prop packages will be available for purchase at the show to go along with the performance.

This year, there will be six performances from Friday October 29 through Sunday October 31. There will be two shows per night at 7:30 p.m. and at midnight. Doors will open an hour prior to the event start.

General admission tickets are priced at $30, pit side at $40 and balcony at $60. For more information about the event, including the cast and crew, visit theomahaseries.com.