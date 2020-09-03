September Sounds

Outdoor shows seem to be preferred right now by many for the ability to socially distance and have plenty of fresh air. The Blues Society of Omaha (BSO) series is on the move, taking its Thursday series to the outdoor bar space on The River City Star landing, called The Dam Grill & Bar. The BSO teams up with the River City Star and Oklahoma Joe’s for a “Bikes, Blues & BBQ” series, every Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, catch the Kurt Allen Band, Thursday, Sept. 10 the Coyote Bill Boogie Band is up. Thursday, Sept. 17, the Nick Schnebelen Band plugs in and Thursday, Sept. 24, Chicago’s Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials take the stage. There is an admission charge. Food and beverages are available for sale.

Check the BSO’s website at omahablues.com and facebook.com/bluessocietyofomaha for updates and check the BSO’s web page for a curated calendar listing of additional area shows.

Find out more abut other live music happening at The Dam Grill & Bar at rivercitystar.com.

Zoo Bar Update

At Lincoln’s historic Zoo Bar, the stage is largely still dark, but the bar is open most days at 3 p.m. into the evening. They recently got a fresh supply of T-shirts, if you want to pick some up to support the venue. Omaha’s Terry O’Halloran, a longtime blues promoter and a BSO officer, hosted a benefit concert to help the Zoo with accruing expenses. O’Halloran reported that the event, held at Falconwood Park, “was a tremendous success both as a fundraiser and a spirit-lifter for musicians and fans alike, while still maintaining social distancing in the spacious Falconwood Park.”

Zoo Bar co-owner Pete Watters said the bar will host Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials Friday, Sept. 25 for two shows, details to be announced. The band is a long-running mainstay of Chicago’s blues scene. Find the final details and any other venue news at zoobar.com and facebook.com/zoobarblues.

Fremont’s Corner Bar

The Corner Bar celebrated its 39th anniversary during the pandemic with a special, socially distanced show in August. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5, 8 p.m., Florida blues-rock trio Shaw Davis & The Black Ties play the outdoor stage, with reduced-capacity seating. The Saturday show is sponsored by the BSO.



Local musicians staged a Facebook Live event earlier this summer to benefit the venue while it had to be closed due to Covid-19 DHMs. Owner Tammy Hespen Trahan said, “I also owe a huge amount to the loyal customers we have. If not for them I’d definitely be struggling. Generations of people coming through those doors, it’s amazing to me. I didn’t have the usual huge bash like we normally do. Gone through a lot in my years at The Corner Bar but the pandemic most definitely takes the top place!” Follow the venue at facebook.com/cornerbarfremontne.

Advertisement

Local Sounds

Lincoln’s hard-charging rockabilly band Mezcal Brothers have a new CD in the works, their first in over a decade. The band plans a CD release party at The Boat House Bar & Grill at Branched Oak Lake Saturday, Sept. 12, 4-7 p.m. Find details and information on other live music events at the venue at facebook.com/boathousebar.n.grill including Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal Saturday, Sept. 6, 5-8 p.m.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Mezcal Brothers and Levi William perform an outdoor show at Roca Tavern, just south of Lincoln, Saturday, Sept. 26, 5-10 p.m. The show was postponed from an originally planned August date. Food will be available for sale from The Parthenon. Advance tickets and group tables for the socially-distanced event are available at 402-423-9874. Check out the bar at facebook.com/rocatavern.

Héctor Anchondo, the reigning 2020 International Blues Challenge solo/duo winner, has several area solo shows on the calendar. Catch him at Lux Lounge, 5018 Underwood Ave. in Dundee, Thursday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., at The Stave in Papillion. Sunday, Sept. 13, at noon, Anchondo is up at Conjurefest at The Conjure Shop. See theconjureshop.com for details. Keep up with the latest on Anchondo including any virtual shows for September at facebook.com/thehectoranchondo and also at hectoranchondo.com.

Kris Lager has a solo gig at Bellevue Berry Farm Thursday, Sept. 17, 6-8:45 p.m. You can also catch Lager at Lincoln’s Union Plaza Amphitheatre, 21st and P St., Thursday, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m., as part of the free, outdoor Hub & Soul Music Series. Find out more about the series and other artists performing at hubandsoul.com. Follow Lager’s show dates at krislagerband.com.

Blue House with the Rent to Own Horns is one of Omaha’s longest-running blues bands. The popular group has continued to perform around town this summer. Find out what they are up to in September at bluehouseblues.com.

Advertisement

Matt Cox reported on Facebook that he was spending time writing and recording, working on new music for a new record. The Matt Cox Band is scheduled to play Junkstock Saturday, Oct. 3. See all the music scheduled for Junkstock at junkstock.com. Follow Cox at facebook.com/mattcoxmusicomaha.

Hot Notes



The Jewell has also been back in business with reduced-capacity, socially distanced shows.

Sept 17 there is a special show with Grammy winner Eric Marienthal. Find the details and the rest of the schedule at jewellomaha.com.

Popular Texas rockabilly band Reverend Horton Heat plugs in at Waiting Room Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. See waitingroomlounge.com.