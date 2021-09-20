One of the most successful mainstream rock mainstays of this century is coming to Lincoln.

September 22 | Doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. | $44-129

Pinewood Bowl Theater

pinewoodbowltheater.com

Shinedown is a band that, if you have listened to rock radio in the last 20 years, you have heard.

They are a multi-platinum four-piece that currently holds the record for the most Mainstream Rock Airplay top 10s (Billboard). Joining them is The Struts, a prominent UK band in the glam, metal, and hard-rock subgenres, and Zero 9:36, an artist who blends various genres.

Lincoln will shine all night long!

-Matt Casas