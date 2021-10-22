October 24
The Menzingers with Worriers, The Dirty Nil
8 p.m. | $25-$30
Slowdown
The Menzingers have spent the last nine years a world away from past proving grounds. Thanks to the 2012 album The Impossible Past, balladry, choruses and storytelling catapulted the band atop the new punk rock scene. The riffs and solid rhythm section did not hurt, either. They will have perfect opening acts. Worriers, a group with an unapologetic message blending melancholy with empowerment, and The Dirty Nil, an energetic trio with a big sound, join them live.
— Matt Casas