The Menzingers
The Menzingers have released seven studio albums, bookended by 2007’s A Lesson in the Abuse of Information Technology and 2020’s From Exile.

October 24

The Menzingers with Worriers, The Dirty Nil

8 p.m. | $25-$30

Slowdown

The Menzingers have spent the last nine years a world away from past proving grounds. Thanks to the 2012 album The Impossible Past, balladry, choruses and storytelling catapulted the band atop the new punk rock scene. The riffs and solid rhythm section did not hurt, either. They will have perfect opening acts. Worriers, a group with an unapologetic message blending melancholy with empowerment, and The Dirty Nil, an energetic trio with a big sound, join them live.

— Matt Casas

