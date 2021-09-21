  • The Wood Brothers with Andrea von Kampen
  • September 24, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
  • $26 (ADV)/$30 (DOS)
  • The Slowdown
The Wood Brothers are an American roots band consisting of brothers Chris (upright bass) and Oliver Wood (acoustic and electric guitars), as well as multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix. (Wikipedia)

Folk band The Wood Brothers, featuring brothers Oliver and Chris Wood along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, are playing at Slowdown on September 24.

The trio’s latest album, last year’s Kingdom in My Mind, was not planned to be an album. Instead, it started out as a jamming session to break-in their new studio.

Reserved pit side seating is sold out, but general admission and reserved balcony seating are still available at $26 and $41, respectively. Doors for the all-ages show will open at 7 PM with the show starting at 8.

  • Slowdown Covid Policy: Per Artist request, entry to this event will require proof of a completed (14 days after final dose) COVID-19 vaccination -OR- proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the previous 48 hours. Proof of vaccination may be in the form of the completed CDC card or a digital image of the card, along with a matching photo ID. Proof of a negative test may be printed or digital and must originate from a clinic or pharmacy (i.e. no “at home” tests), and be presented along with a matching photo ID.

    For a list of FREE vaccination clinics or FREE testing options, visit www.douglascountyhealth.com.

— Efren Cortez

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment