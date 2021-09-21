The Wood Brothers with Andrea von Kampen

September 24, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

$26 (ADV)/$30 (DOS)

The Slowdown

The Wood Brothers are an American roots band consisting of brothers Chris (upright bass) and Oliver Wood (acoustic and electric guitars), as well as multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix. (Wikipedia)

Folk band The Wood Brothers, featuring brothers Oliver and Chris Wood along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, are playing at Slowdown on September 24.

The trio’s latest album, last year’s Kingdom in My Mind, was not planned to be an album. Instead, it started out as a jamming session to break-in their new studio.

Reserved pit side seating is sold out, but general admission and reserved balcony seating are still available at $26 and $41, respectively. Doors for the all-ages show will open at 7 PM with the show starting at 8.

Slowdown Covid Policy: Per Artist request, entry to this event will require proof of a completed (14 days after final dose) COVID-19 vaccination -OR- proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the previous 48 hours. Proof of vaccination may be in the form of the completed CDC card or a digital image of the card, along with a matching photo ID. Proof of a negative test may be printed or digital and must originate from a clinic or pharmacy (i.e. no “at home” tests), and be presented along with a matching photo ID.



For a list of FREE vaccination clinics or FREE testing options, visit www.douglascountyhealth.com.

— Efren Cortez