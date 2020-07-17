Self Care Revolution, Mayor Asks Advisory Board Member to Resign, Nebraska Files Lawsuit Against Stem Cell Clinics and more Top Local News for Friday, July 17

7/17/20 • Day 26 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
New Legal Options Coming for Protestors Arrested for Breaking Curfew
“What are we saying about Omaha if we begin to criminalize the act of expressing a constitutional right?” says activist, JaKeen Fox.
Good morning,
Your Top Local Stories
- Mayor Jean Stothert called for the resignation of JaKeen Fox from the city’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board over comments on Twitter he made about a man who killed five police officers in Dallas in 2016.
- CHI Health is distributing free, reusable masks at five Omaha hospitals tomorrow.
- Organizers of the pro-police rally last weekend voiced their disapproval of the Nebraska Proud Boys, which is considered a hate group, attending their event.
- Millard Days is canceled due to coronavirus safety concerns.
- Omaha’s Empowerment Network will hold its third year-long program for black professionals.
- The Westside school district discussed its fluid reopening plans with concerned parents.
- Ralston hopes to give its economy a boost by repurposing an old granary building which has been a focal point for the community since 1900.
- Outside of the TestNebraska site at Crossroads Mall, potentially positive testing materials are piling up outside of dumpsters.
Around the State
- The attorneys general of Nebraska and Iowa filed lawsuits against stem-cell clinics in Omaha for making deceptive claims about unapproved treatments to elderly residents of both states.
- Governor Pete Ricketts and the state’s education commissioner will hold a press conference today to discuss Nebraska’s plan for reopening schools.
- Lincoln public health officials attribute the city’s recent surge in coronavirus cases to people in their 20s.
- Limited overnight stays at Mahoney and Fort Robinson state parks will return on July 30.
- The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in Nebraska rose for the third week in a row.
- Iowa, South Dakota and South Carolina have joined Nebraska in sharing their citizens’ driver’s license information with the Census Bureau.
Daily Comic
