Covid-19 Omaha resource guide

Our running guide to the information you need during the spread of Covid-19









Caps on public gatherings. Large community events shuttering. Public officials from the local to federal levels scrambling. The Covid-19 crisis has shifted dramatically in Omaha leaving many adapting day by day, hour by hour to a slew of guidelines, information and public emergency notices.

In an effort to provide the news you need through a pandemic, the effects of which could take a long time to abate, The Reader has pared down the noise into an ever growing local resource guide.

If you see anything missing or have any questions about Covid-19 you’d like answered, please let us know at the bottom of the page so we can continue serving the community as best we can.

Trusted agencies for Covid-19 updates

This interactive map provides up to date information confirmed cases and exposure locations.

Loading…

Advertisement

Through the CDC website you can find up-t0-date inform on how to protect yourself, what to do if you think you’re sick and updates from the nation’s authority on infectious diseases.

The state’s DHHS page will offer Nebraska-specific recommendations as well as updates on the number of confirmed cases as well as negative tests.

The Mayor primarily uses her Facebook page to announce new information or livestream press conferences.

Directives for how to handle the spread of Covid-19 have followed a top down trajectory. So, in addition to paying attention to federal news, staying up to date about Governor Pete Ricketts’ announcements is advantageous.

In addition to The Reader’s coverage, several outlets have dropped their paywalls for Covid-19 coverage. Here are just a few of the most reliable, informative ones we’re reading.

What’s happening federally

Congress and the President Donald Trump have worked together to expedite funding for fighting Covid-19.

Nebraska already received $6.5 million in relief funds on March 11 from an $8.3 billion funding bill signed into law March 6.

Families First Coronavirus Response Act An additional multi-billion dollar bill called thehas passed the House of Representatives and Senate is currently waiting for President Donald Trump’s approval. That bill aims to provide safety nets for citizens by guaranteeing more sick leave and free coronavirus testing while expanding food assistance, unemployment benefits and require additional protection to health care workers

The White House requested Congress allocate $1 trillion to fight Covid-19. The plan would include $500 billion for two waves of direct payments to Americans as well as $300 billion for relief to small businesses.

Where to find food?

Having sufficient food supplies is a recommended step as Covid-19 continues to spread. But the variety of hoarding and preparation that’s taken place may leave some families in the gap along with others already facing food insecurity. Here are several community resources to keep your family fed through the Covid-19 crisis.

Food Bank for the Heartland’s interactive map Seefor mobile and fixed pantries as well as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs.

drive-up mobile pantries march mobile pantry list zip code Food Bank for the Heartland also has a list of, itsand its pantry partners listed by

The local organization has bolstered its food pantry at The Burrow Center at 6101 NW Radial Highway. The center will have pre-packaged boxes of food available for pickup between 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pre-packaged food boxes are now available at our Burrows Center (6101 NW Radial Highway). Remember: we’re here to help! If you need assistance with food, utility bills, or other essentials, please call: (402) 898-6090. pic.twitter.com/n6RS3Wo2s7 — The Salvation Army of Omaha (@salarmyomaha) March 17, 2020

Advertisement

School Closures and Food Distribution

On Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts issued guidance for all schools to close by March 20 for at least two weeks. Many schools in Omaha had already closed by then with their return data being later in April if not indefinite. Here’s what you need to know if your child attends one of these schools.

In a letter to students and families, Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan said OPS would provide printed packets with learning materials in addition to one activity per week per class to be provided via email.

Logan referred parents to Food Bank of the Heartland to provide food as children miss school lunches.

PLCS will close on March 23 with an indefinite return date.

The district is currently working on a plan that will address what to do about missed school lunches, remote learning materials, canceled events and high school senior events.

Friday The district saidit is finalizing plans for remote academic learning as it does not have a planned return date.

Ralston Public Schools is offering pre-packaged grab-and-go meals daily from 9 a.m. to noon. Breakfast and Lunch is available for anyone 19 year or younger at no cost at Ralston High School at 8969 Park Dr. and Ralston Middle School at 8202 Lakeview St.

Bellevue Public Schools, which is on spring break until March 20, announced it will postpone their return indefinitely.

Millard Public Schools will remain closed after spring break with teachers preparing e-learning activities to come.

To aid students who might miss meals, Millard Public Schools will partner with the NorthStar Foundation and the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Evening meals will be available from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. until Friday, March 20.

Remote learning assignments will be sent home March 24 and March 31. The following week is spring break.

After handing out food on Tuesday, the district said it is currently adjusting its free food dispersal plans and will announce where and when it will distribute meals in the coming weeks.

If you’ve lost your job or fear losing your job

With 18 percent of adults saying they lost their jobs or had their hours cut, a number that increases to 25 percent among workers who make less than $50,000, employment has taken a huge hit from Covid-19. If you’re facing less hours or fear losing your job there are several resources available to you.

On Monday, March 16 the Nebraska Department of Labor announced it would relax its requirements for unemployment benefits from March 22 to May 2 including: Eliminating the one-week waiting period for benefits Waiving the requirement that applicants be searching for a job Expedite online applications

Department of Labor’s website. Any worker who’s lost their job due to Covid-19 is eligible for unemployment benefits through the

Legal Aid of Nebraska For those who worry missing work due to Covid-19 could affect their job security should contact

What to do if you’re a small business owner

As the federal government works to increase relief to small business owners affected by Covid-19, the Small Business Administration encourages those people to apply for its disaster recovery loans. These loans can provide up to $2 million in funds. To apply you’ll need:

to create a loan application account

loan application account have you IRS Form 4506-T ready as well a personal financial statement, schedule of liabilities and your most recent federal income tax return

IRS Form 4506-T additional information or documents depending on your circumstances

Utilities promise to maintain service

Metropolitan Utilities District

won’t not shut off water MUD announced Thursday, March 12 itto any homes due to late payments until further notice. MUD Director of Water Quality Chris Fox also said coronavirus has not been shown to be a water borne disease and Omaha’s water distribution system is safe.

On Tuesday, March 17, MUD announced its downtown office which it shares with OPPD at 444 South 16th Street will close until further notice.

Omaha Public Power District

suspend disconnections OPPD said it willdue to nonpayments until April 30. At the time the utility will reevaluate the suspension.

Internet Access

up their services in response On March 13, the Federal Communications Commission called on internet providers toto Covid-19 to maintain connectivity even as people distance physically. In the call to action, the agency asked providers to: (1) not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic (2) waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic (3) open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.



Cox Communications

Cox announced it would provide a month free of its Connect2Compete service as well as free support for phones and desktops, resources for discounted, refurbished equipment and a Learn from Home toolkit for schools.

CenturyLink

promised CenturyLinkto maintain speeds despite increased demand, waive late fees and not terminate service due to financial reasons.

How you can help

the Omaha Community Foundation As public officials scramble to contain the spread of Covid-19,started its Covid-19 Response Fund to assist those affected by the pandemic and ease economic consequences.

Volunteer with a food pantry

Food Bank for the Heartland is also accepting volunteers at this time.

Loading…