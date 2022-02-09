In late January, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and officials from the insurance company Mutual of Omaha announced plans to move the company’s headquarters one-and-a-half miles down the road to prime downtown real estate—at the current location of the W. Dale Clark Main Library. The plans seemed to make clear why, for months, there’d been speculation and plans to move the library’s central location, and it set off a bombshell of outrage with some community members. Our partners at NOISE captured perspectives from former librarians, activists and more who say the decision is about a lot more than a library and says something about how, and why, Omaha chooses to change.
Planning for Omaha’s New Library: A Librarian’s Perspective
By Edwin C. Schroeder | Feb. 1, 2022
Black People Excluded From Conversation about Omaha’s Future
By Ja Keen Fox | Feb. 2, 2022
Former W. Dale Clark Employee and Others Speak Out About Library Demolition
By Pete Fey | Feb. 5, 2022