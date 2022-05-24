Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: A state audit shows the Douglas County treasurer has overpaid some entities and underpaid others for years. A wildfire that destroyed a substantial chunk of the Nebraska National Forest has been 80% contained. Nebraska’s unemployment rate is at an all-time low for the second straight month.

The Price of Truth

Does Money Buy Influence of the Press?

By Tim McMahan. Published in The Reader.



COVID-19 UPDATE

Metro-area infectious disease experts say they’re not overly worried about a rise in hospitalizations, despite the increase in COVID-19 cases. Doctors attribute the lax attitude toward the virus, plus the vaccine’s declining immunity, as reasons for the spike in COVID cases. Booster shots, however, are key to ensuring that hospitalizations remain at a manageable rate.

If you’re not up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to find an appointment near you. If you need more at-home tests, visit CovidTests.gov to see if they are available for your household.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on May 24. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing has been making mistaken payments for years, according to an audit by the state. The audit says the county wrongly calculated the amount of tax revenue due to several entities, including Omaha Public Schools and Elkhorn Public Schools. It’s the same formula error that led to Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger being fired by the Board of Commissioners.

If you build it, they will come: Bicycle traffic on Harney Street is up 140% since a protected Midtown-to-Old Market bike lane was launched. The 2-mile corridor was installed in July of last year and runs from Dewey Park on 33rd Street to the Old Market on 10th Street.

Developers are looking at creating an entertainment district along North Saddle Creek Road. The project would involve an apartment complex, as well as making the five-way intersection at Saddle Creek and Hamilton a four-way. If the City Council approves the project, developers hope construction would start in fall 2023.

Creighton University is hosting the Big East volleyball tournament, in addition to the CHI Health Center hosting the Final Four games in December. The Bluejays’ schedule is available here.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Off the Campaign Trail: The first hearing in a set of lawsuits between state Sen. Julie Slama and ex-gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is scheduled for June 14. Herbster sued Slama after she accused him of groping her. Slama then counter-sued Herbster. The hearing is set to address motions made by Herbster’s legal team in the countersuit, as well as Slama’s request to depose Herbster.

A wildfire that destroyed 4,192 acres of the Nebraska National Forest is 80% contained. The U.S. Forest Service says a steady amount of rain has helped with containment. Crews will continue to be stationed there, but a portion of the forest has reopened to the public.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is at an all-time low for the second straight month. The April rate of 1.9% is lower than 2% in March. State officials say the 1.04 million Nebraskans working is a record.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, May 24, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the Council proceedings. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets from the City Council, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Minimum number of U.S. states that require or

plan to require high school courses in financial literacy: 10

Source: Next Gen Personal Finance (Palo Alto, Calif.)

DAILY FUNNY

To see the full funny by Jen Sorensen,

plus more daily funnies, click the image or link below.

FULL FUNNY >>

