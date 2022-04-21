Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: Omahan Sarah Fernandes performs piano at Carnegie Hall in NYC — and she’s only 10 years old, senators reflect on the past 60 days as the 2022 legislative session comes to a close, and GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, who continues to deny sexual misconduct allegations, says his legal team has told Gov. Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen, Julie Slama and others not to get rid of potential evidence in the event Herbster sues for libel.

In Omaha, Getting to Know Your Landlords Is Tough. Here’s How We Did It.

When we set out to work on “In Omaha, Bad Landlords Get Off Easy and Tenants Pay the Price,” published earlier in April, we had a basic question: Who has the most code violations in the city? Finding the answer proved more difficult than we imagined, and mirrored the murky, confusing state of real estate management in the Big O.



By Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

The CDC says masking remains necessary for indoor travel, prompting the Department of Justice to push for reinstating Biden’s mask mandate on public transit, according to Politico. And the Douglas County Health Department has a new branch: Health Equity.

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on April 21. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

The Omaha Journalism Project, launched by NOISE with an assist from the nonprofit AIM Institute, seeks to give North O and Nebraska equitable access to quality journalism.

Omahan Sarah Fernandes performs piano at Carnegie Hall in NYC — and she’s only 10 years old.

The funeral of former state senator and U.S. congressional representative Brad Ashford takes place on April 23, and the visitation is on April 22. Here are details.

The only candidates for Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds are Republicans. Click here to learn more about the candidates: Brian Grimm, Walt Peffer and Kay Carne.

Latest in the Legislature: And that’s a wrap on the 2022 session! Senators reflect on the past 60 days, and Gov. Pete Ricketts praises the passing of a major tax cut bill. The Nebraska Examiner has you covered with highlights, from the 13 senators leaving the Legislature to the role filibusters played in 2022.

Another former female Lincoln police officer files a suit against the City of Lincoln, according to KOLN. Sara Khalil alleges harassment based on her race and gender during her time with both the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

The FBI is looking into the death of Ashleigh Wabasha, a 19-year-old Native American woman from the Santee Sioux Nation who went missing on March 27 and whose body was found on April 18.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, who continues to deny sexual misconduct allegations, says his legal team has told Gov. Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen, Julie Slama and others not to get rid of potential evidence in the event Herbster sues for libel. According to Talking Points Memo, Herbster said, “I could bring you literally hundreds of females across this country who would attest to my integrity in the way that I have empowered and worked with ladies and worked with women to be in executive positions in companies and build businesses.”

Grist, a nonprofit climate-justice media organization, dives deep into Mead’s infamous AltEn ethanol plant. Click here to read the story: “How a Nebraska ethanol plant turned seeds into toxic waste.”

From Harper’s Index

Portion of Americans who have favorable

views of both capitalism and socialism: 1/5



Who have unfavorable views of both capitalism and socialism: 1/5



Source: Gallup

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

MOORE FUNNIES >>

