Today’s news celebrates the “unusual,” “different” and “eccentric” people who set the world in motion because they refuse to conform to society’s idea of “normal”: Douglas County hits its highest single day of positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, take a deep dive into ongoing safety concerns in meatpacking plants, and a 2009 Nebraska gun law spurred overcrowding in the state prison system, which has a faster-growing inmate population than any other place in the U.S., according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Percentage of U.S. prisoners released in 2008 who were arrested again in the following decade: 82 Portion of those arrests that were for drug-related offenses: 1/2

Source: U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Douglas County hits its highest single day of positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Huskers football coach Scott Frost tests positive for the coronavirus.

Learn about “Flurona” with Bryan Health’s Dr. Alissa Clough.

As we inch toward year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, take a deep dive into ongoing safety concerns in meatpacking plants.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Jan. 11, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

