Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- HRR Board: In its first meeting of the new year, the Omaha City Council will revisit changes to the Human Rights and Relations Board that were postponed from Dec. 21. The proposed ordinance would clarify the duties of the board and give it the authority to act as the city’s Civil Rights Hearing Board, which has been inactive for more than two decades. Opponents took issue with the new language, and the proposal to shrink the Civil Rights Hearing Board from 11 members to three.
- Library Relocation: The plan to relocate the W. Dale Clark Library is on the agenda, as the City Council will vote on an agreement with Noddle Development Company to help manage the project. Mayor Jean Stothert announced the controversial move to 1401 Jones St. in November, and the lease agreement for the new location will be on the City Council’s agenda in the coming weeks.
- TIF: Developers are seeking millions of dollars in tax increment financing this week. The City Council will vote on a $3.8 million loan for a mixed-use development near Blackstone, and an $8.1 million loan for a commercial project near 48th and Leavenworth streets. The City Council will also hold a public hearing on a $17.5 million loan for Warhorse Casino, equal to the loan it approved last July.
- County board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will hold its first meeting of the year. The board will discuss various projects seeking ARPA funding and receive reports from the Douglas County Corrections Department and Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse amid skyrocketing COVID-19 cases.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Jan. 11, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.