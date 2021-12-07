People in every industry are quitting and not coming back to the labor force, leading to more job openings than available workers and creating a tight labor market. Or, as the media calls it, “The Great Resignation.”

Story by Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member.

Published in The Reader.

Dear readers, today’s news thinks it’s been way too long since we wrote one another: Nebraska’s COVID-19 case rate is 13th-highest per capita in the U.S., the Omaha City Council will consider paying $42,500 to a Black mother and son alleging they were racially profiled, and 80 years after Pearl Harbor, forensic anthropologists from Offutt Air Force Base have helped identify over 90 percent of the service members who died, including those from Nebraska.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Portion of Americans who considered the summer of 2020 to be average or above average: 1/2 Who considered the summer of 2021 to be bad or the “worst summer ever”: 1/4

Source: YouGov (NYC)

Around Omaha

Thirty-year-old William Wright, who authorities say had a blood-alcohol content of 0.182 as he drove the vehicle that struck and killed 20-year-old Kaitlyn Van Essen, won’t be charged now, but he could be in the future. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Lindsey Cavlovic is calling for change in the Blackstone District, where Van Essen was killed and Cavlovic survived a hit-and-run.

Union Pacific Railroad, based in Omaha, plans to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions 26% by 2030, in comparison to 2018 levels.

The Omaha City Council will consider paying $42,500 to a Black mother and son alleging they were racially profiled when an Omaha police officer stopped them on Interstate 80.

Following the census, the Omaha City Council considers making “minor adjustments” to Omaha’s seven City Council districts.

The City of Omaha Parks and Recreation announces vandalism at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Around Nebraska

Follow Anton for Local Government News

Reed Moore Presents a Film Review:

Gucci Gang Bags Boredom

As empty as a pleather knockoff clutch and as pointless as a pasta pencil, House of Gucci is a silly charade that makes Chef Boyardee and the Super Mario Brothers seem like nuanced Italian characters, writes Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.

As COVID-19 variants spread through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated, boosted and masked before heading to movie theaters.

