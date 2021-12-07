No Shortage of Issues Inside Nebraska’s Tight Labor Market
People in every industry are quitting and not coming back to the labor force, leading to more job openings than available workers and creating a tight labor market. Or, as the media calls it, “The Great Resignation.”
Story by Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member.
Published in The Reader.
Around Omaha
- Thirty-year-old William Wright, who authorities say had a blood-alcohol content of 0.182 as he drove the vehicle that struck and killed 20-year-old Kaitlyn Van Essen, won’t be charged now, but he could be in the future. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Lindsey Cavlovic is calling for change in the Blackstone District, where Van Essen was killed and Cavlovic survived a hit-and-run.
- Union Pacific Railroad, based in Omaha, plans to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions 26% by 2030, in comparison to 2018 levels.
- The Omaha City Council will consider paying $42,500 to a Black mother and son alleging they were racially profiled when an Omaha police officer stopped them on Interstate 80.
- Following the census, the Omaha City Council considers making “minor adjustments” to Omaha’s seven City Council districts.
- The City of Omaha Parks and Recreation announces vandalism at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
- Dig into the city’s landfills — and how they can become dog parks.
Around Nebraska
- It’s been 80 years since Pearl Harbor, and forensic anthropologists from Offutt Air Force Base have helped identify over 90 percent of the service members who died — including those from Nebraska.
- Nebraska’s COVID-19 case rate is 13th-highest per capita in the U.S., and hospitalizations continue to increase.
- Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante will run for re-election.
- “This was not a person who needed a class to understand that no meant no, correct?”: Check out the latest from Nebraska Public Media‘s continued coverage of Jane Doe v. the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges. As Reed Moore reported last week, an anonymous woman alleges that Chadron State College didn’t go far enough in protecting her when she reported she’d been raped by a male student.
- Nebraska roads and broadbands are “not that bad,” according to an eyebrow-raising comment from University of Nebraska Regent and gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen.
- In Case You Missed It: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln seems to have removed parts of its anti-racism plan, including a reference to author Ibram X. Kendi, who wrote How to Be an Antiracist, according to Fox News via Yahoo! News.
The Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.
