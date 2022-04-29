Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy National Arbor Day

Reed Moore is proud to inform us that the nation’s very first Arbor Day was held in Nebraska City in 1872.

Today’s news: The Omaha World-Herald dives deep into Gov. Pete Ricketts’ repeated denial of federal pandemic assistance to support underserved communities, workers plan to protest BNSF Railway’s new work scheduling system outside Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting on Saturday, April 30, and a Trump rally is slated for today, April 29, in Greenwood, featuring speakers who are, according to the Nebraska Examiner, “a who’s who from Trump world” — and GOP candidate Charles Herbster is hosting the rally, the Nebraska Examiner reports.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

Making a Reference Is Not Telling a Joke:

The Movie

Adrift somewhere between a Charlie Kaufman concept and “Point Break,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” seemingly checks off everything on the list of what is needed for a cult classic: Two Nicolas Cages fight and then make out with each other. End of list. Sadly, despite “hot” Cage-on-CGI-Cage action and the human special effect that is Pedro Pascal, it turns out a comedy also needs actual jokes.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in Douglas County. And in case you missed it, Moderna is trying to get emergency-use authorization from the FDA for its coronavirus vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on April 29. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

District 2 candidates Alisha Shelton and Tony Vargas, both Democrats, are vying for GOP Rep. Don Bacon’s spot in the U.S. Congress. Click here for their interviews with Nebraska Public Media.

Workers plan to protest BNSF Railway’s new work scheduling system outside Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting on Saturday, April 30. The policy forces workers to be on call 90% of the time, according to locomotive engineers.

“The real work is just beginning”: Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska lawmakers, including state Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney, talk about springing into action on a $335 million recovery plan for underserved parts of the state, including North and South O.

The city might buy parking structures on Mutual of Omaha’s midtown campus, in addition to the new parking garage that’ll be constructed at Mutual’s upcoming downtown headquarters.

AROUND NEBRASKA

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Estimated percentage decrease in U.S. condom

sales since the start of the pandemic: 8

Source: IRI (Chicago)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

