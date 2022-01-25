A dispute over the gigantic tire pile at the edge of Alvo, Nebraska,

The current COVID-19 surge might be peaking and cases are down in Douglas County — but that doesn’t mean hospitals are out of the woods. Check out this video from the Nebraska Hospital Association on hospital operations during the coronavirus case surge.

Here’s what happened at the hearing over Omaha’s mask mandate, with an order slated to be issued by noon today, Jan. 25.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is flooded with coronavirus cases.

There’s a new appointment-only testing site in town.

“I just didn’t realize it would be this bad and I would be in delirium”: A couple previously hospitalized with the coronavirus tells people to get the vaccine.

Papillion La Vista High School and La Vista Middle School get rid of their mask mandates.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Dive deeper into the evacuation of around 24 people from an “unlivable” downtown apartment building.

Robert Whitehouse, an educator and former NU regent, dies at age 77.

Local universities are pushing back against misinformation in the media.

Click here to learn the name of the elephant born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government:

Follow Anton for Local Government News

The City Council and Board of Commissioners are meeting today,

and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.

Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

