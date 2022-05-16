Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Mutual of Omaha Redevelopment: The Omaha City Council will vote Tuesday on the redevelopment plan for Mutual of Omaha’s new downtown headquarters. Public hearing was held last week.
- Community Kitchen TIF: The City Council will vote on a $385,000 TIF loan to rehabilitate a building at 1127 N 20th Street. The building will be used as a community kitchen to provide food for CHI’s facilities.
- City Charter Meeting: The first meeting of the Omaha City Charter Convention will be held Monday at 5 p.m. Members will receive a presentation on the charter process, and discuss the election of a chair and vice-chair and sub-committee assignments.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to receive an update from Douglas County Corrections.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, May 17, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.