Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Redistricting: The Omaha City Council will vote on new boundaries for the seven city council districts during Tuesday’s meeting. The council added an amendment to keep a part of downtown in District 2 after community feedback.
- Collective Bargaining Agreement: The city council will vote on a collective bargaining agreement with the Functional Employees group Tuesday. The agreement requires a supermajority of five votes.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to receive an update on the Justice Center Project’s programs and a presentation from University of Nebraska Medical Campus Chancellor Jeff Gold on Project NExT, a public-private partnership to improve public health infrastructure.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Dec. 21, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.