- Affordable Housing and Climate Action Plans: City leaders from Omaha and Lincoln held a joint meeting last week to discuss common issues, including affordable housing and climate change. On Tuesday, the Omaha City Council will vote on two resolutions to develop action plans for both issues by January 1, 2023.
- Legislative package: The city council will vote on several resolutions to submit proposals to the Nebraska Legislature ahead of its upcoming session in January. The Omaha Police Department made multiple requests, including a bill to allow mental health professionals to place individuals in emergency protective custody, and Council President Pete Festersen requested support for LB 453, which would amend the Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act to require that landlords comply with any rental registration ordinances. Other requests can be found on the city council agenda, items 76-88.
- County board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to hold a public hearing on proposed revisions to general assistance guidelines and vote on more than $3 million from ARPA for a new HVAC system and other upgrades for the Sheriff’s building.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Nov. 23, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.