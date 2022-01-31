Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Library Move: The Omaha City Council is scheduled to vote on lease agreements for the W. Dale Clark Library’s two replacement buildings, as well as an agreement with Noddle Company to oversee the moves during Tuesday’s meeting. The lease agreements have over 100 pages in opposition.
- TIF: The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on an $18 million tax increment financing loan for the redevelopment of Central Park Plaza at 222 South 15th St. The plan includes renovation for the existing towers and the construction of a new 80,000-square-foot tower.
- County board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to hear a COVID-19 update from Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Feb. 1, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.