Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Redistricting: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing on an ordinance to redraw the city council’s seven districts during Tuesday’s meeting.
- Civil Rights Hearing Board: The city council will hold a public hearing on a proposal to amend city code to clarify the role of the Human Rights and Relations Board, and reassign the currently inactive Civil Rights Hearing Board. Previously, the Civil Rights Hearing Board consisted of 11 members chosen from various members of the community. Under the new proposal, three members would be appointed from the Human Rights and Relations Board. If passed, the amendment would allow the board to recommend policies to the mayor that would address discrimination.
- Douglas County Corrections: Douglas County Director of Corrections Mike Myers will give the board of commissioners a monthly update during Tuesday’s meeting. The board will also discuss allocating more than $5 million in ARPA funding to address increased staffing costs the corrections department has experienced throughout the pandemic.
- ARPA spending on mental health: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners made mental health a priority for allocating funding from ARPA. On Tuesday, the board will discuss allocating nearly $1 million to the Douglas County Youth Center to hire two mental health therapists, and $1.5 million to Front Porch Investments to operate a non-congregate shelter for populations vulnerable to COVID-19.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Dec. 14, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.