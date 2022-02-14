Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Forever North: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote Tuesday on the Forever North Housing and Multimodal Transportation Strategy. The plan was drafted after years of public engagement, and will guide future development along the North 24th Street corridor. The next step in the plan will be to create the 24th and Lake Redevelopment Plan, which is also on Tuesday’s agenda.
- Civic Auditorium Redevelopment: The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on two redevelopment plans. The first is an amendment to the Downtown Northeast Redevelopment Plan to redevelop 1804 Capitol Avenue, the former Civic Auditorium site. Seven of its nine acres would be sold to a developer for mixed income housing and commercial space, while the rest would be retained by the city.
- Rental assistance funds: On Tuesday’s consent agenda, the city council will vote on an agreement with Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless (MACCH) to help distribute another $50 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. MACCH has helped distribute Omaha’s ERAP funds since March 2021.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners won’t meet this week. The next board meeting is March 1.
See the full Omaha City Council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 15, and tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.