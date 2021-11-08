Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on two requests for tax-increment financing during Tuesday’s meeting. Habitat for Humanity is requesting a $1 million loan to construct 26 affordable single family homes in Northeast Omaha, and Blackstone Real Estate is requesting $515,000 for a two story commercial building near 39th and Farnam Streets. The city council will also vote on a $2.3 million loan for an affordable housing development at 19th and Farnam Streets. Public hearing was held last week.
- HOME Program: The city council will vote on approving a $500,000 loan to GESU Housing, Inc., to construct five single family homes in the Clifton Hill neighborhood. Thanks to the National Affordable Housing Act, the city receives federal funding to provide affordable housing for low income residents. The project is also receiving $726,345 in private funds.
- ARPA Strategy: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ ARPA Strategy Committee will meet on Monday. The board approved ARPA funding for various mental health programs last week, but delayed a consulting contract with Deb Anderson to assist in assessing the county’s mental health needs. The board will vote on the $75,000 contract during Tuesday’s board meeting.