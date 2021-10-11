Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Douglas County Corrections: Douglas County Department of Corrections Director Mike Myers will give a monthly report to the county board during Tuesday’s meeting. During last month’s report, Myers said the department was trying to address issues with staffing by boosting morale.
- Black Maternal Health Month: The county board will read a resolution recognizing October as Black Maternal Health Month. The resolution also recognizes I Be Black Girl, a local organization devoted to supporting Black women.
- No City Council: The Omaha City Council will not meet this week.
Tuesday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.