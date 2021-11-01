Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.

County ARPA spending: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss spending money from the American Rescue Plan Act during Tuesday’s meeting. The board made mental health a priority, so they will consider paying $75,000 for a consultant to determine which mental health programs and services to fund. The board will also consider awarding ARPA funds to a nursing program for homeless shelters, a mental health stigma reduction campaign and more.

City contracts: For Tuesday’s Omaha City Council meeting, Councilmember Brinker Harding requested that the council reconsider a contract with Schemmer Associates for snow plow inspection because Councilmember Don Rowe was absent last week. Councilmember Vinny Palermo said agreements like these are a waste of money.

Special Use Permits: The city council will consider a special use permit for the Nebraska Youth Justice Initiative’s group treatment home. The home is being built at the former site of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. This permit will allow the home to use the former church to operate a Metro Area Youth Services (MAYS) program or similar program.

Chris Bowling

Chris has worked for The Reader since January 2020. As an investigative reporter and news editor he's taken deep dives into topics such as police transparency, affordable housing and COVID-19.

